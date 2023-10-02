Former UConn star Dorka Juhasz named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

It’s well-known among WNBA coaches that former UConn players come into the league more prepared than just about anybody else.

That trend continued with Dorka Juhasz, as the former Huskies forward was named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie team on Monday.

The 6-5 forward played a key role for the Minnesota Lynx this season, averaging 6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24 minutes per game. Juhasz and fellow newcomer Diamond Miller, who was also named to the All-Rookie team, helped the Lynx to a sixth-place finish in the standings and a spot in the playoffs, where they lost to the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

Juhasz jumped right into the WNBA season after playing a major role for the Huskies in 2022-23. The 23-year-old Hungary native was taken with the 16th overall pick after averaging 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game as a senior with the Huskies. She spent the last two years of her college career in Storrs after transferring from Ohio State.

Juhasz was able to learn from fellow former Husky Napheesa Collier during her first year in Minnesota, telling The Courant in August that Collier’s mentorship had a big influence on her.

“She’s always telling me to just stay confident, like I’m doing great,” Juhász said. “Just all those little words that sometimes when you’re in your head or something’s not going your way, like just kind of coming there, patting your back, just to let you know you’re doing great. … I know I can always go to her, she’s positive and going to tell me what to do.”

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the league’s Rookie of the Year after posting 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She joined Juhasz, Miller, Washington Mystics guard Li Meng and Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston on the All-Rookie team.