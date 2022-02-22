Former UConn men’s basketball star James Bouknight issues apology for courtside ejection in Huskies’ win over Xavier

Former UConn men’s basketball standout James Bouknight issued an apology on Twitter on Monday after he was ejected from his courtside seat during the second half of the Huskies’ 72-61 victory over Xavier at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday.

According to multiple internet reports, Bouknight was ejected for standing on the court with his cellphone. He ended up sneaking back into the student section to watch the rest of the win.

”I allowed my emotions to get the better of me during a heated and competitive game and I regret part in the incident that took place with the officials,” Bouknight said in the apology.

“I will remain a true and committed of our program and I intend to be back for more games in the future.”

Bouknight also wished UConn coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies the best for the remainder of the season.

Bouknight played two seasons with the Huskies and averaged 18.7 points per game in his final year as a sophomore. He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.