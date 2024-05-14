Former UConn men’s basketball player Rakim Lubin dies at 28

Former UConn men’s basketball player Rakim Lubin, who played for the Huskies during the 2014-15 season, has died. He was 28 years old.

Lubin, who earned the nickname ‘Rock’ thanks in part to his build and bruising style of play, grew up in Gadsden, Ala. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Buford High School in Georgia, and chose Kevin Ollie and the Huskies over Auburn and Georgia Tech.

He played in 24 games as a freshman at UConn, averaging 1 point and 1.2 rebounds in 6.5 minutes. Lubin transferred to Cal-State Northridge ahead of his sophomore year and finished his career at LSU-Shreveport.

Lubin died Sunday, according to a memorial page set up by Prestige Memorial Funeral Home in Gadsden. He was the youngest of seven children.