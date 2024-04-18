Former UCLA wide receiver includes Florida among top 6 schools

The college football transfer portal opened up earlier this week and it has already been busy early on. The Florida Gators are definitely in the market for some upgrades at a few positions, so Billy Napier and Co. have their work cut out over the next few months.

The Orange and Blue got some good news on Wednesday night when former UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Ford announced his top six preferred destinations, which included Florida.

Also named were the Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound pass-catcher began his collegiate career at USC from 2019-2023, where he saw action in 24 games, with two starts and 40 catches for the Trojans. Ford enrolled at UCLA in January 2023 after graduating from USC and participated in spring training, appearing in 12 games with two starts last fall.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Ford was a five-star recruit out of Orange Lutheran in California in the 2019 cycle; he is now rated at three stars in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire