Former UCLA coach Jenny Huth joins Berkeley women’s coaching staff

(KRON) – Former UCLA women’s basketball assistant coach Jenny Huth has joined the Cal Berkeley women’s basketball coaching staff, head coach Charmin Smith announced Thursday.

Huth has an abundance of coaching experience. From 2011 to 2018, Huth was an assistant coach at UCLA. She planned and oversaw player development, recruiting and assisted with opponent scouting and game planning. Huff was the former Oregon State women’s basketball assistant coach and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball associate coach of player development.

Golden State WNBA expansion team unveils official name, logo

“Jenny brings a strong background in recruiting and will be crucial in expanding our footprint into the East Coast as we prepare for the transition into the ACC,” Smith said. “She has shown an ability to build strong relationships with student-athletes that has allowed her to demand nothing but the best out of the players she has coached and help them reach their full potential. She has excellent player development skills and I’m thrilled that she is joining our circle.”

Serving as the head coach of the University of Northern Colorado, Huth coached seven All-Big Sky players, even coaching the 2021 unanimous conference MVP Alisha Davis.

Huth has also served on the coaching staff for Florida State, Oakland University and Stoney Creek High School.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.