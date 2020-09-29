Former UCF player’s tackle injured a Seahawks star. Seattle players want NFL to act.

Former UCF defensive lineman Trysten Hill caught the ire of the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Hill, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys, made a tackle that caused a knee sprain to Seahawks running back Chris Carson, according to multiple reports.

Hill is expected to be fined, not suspended for the play, according to the NFL Network.

The way Hill tackled Carson, where he grabbed Carson’s leg, twisted it and rolled over while Carson was on the ground, infuriated Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“I was really pissed about that,” Carroll said, according to ESPN.

Seahawks players took to social media to address the play, too.

K.J. Wright and Quandre Diggs blasted Hill on Twitter, calling for the NFL to take action.

@NFL this needs to be addressed ASAP!! Doing dirty dumb malicious shit like this can end someone’s season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this @NFL pic.twitter.com/cdllxdiAVi — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) September 28, 2020

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that the injury to Carson wasn’t intentional.

“I don’t think that was his intent,” McCarthy said, according to the Athletic. “I just think he was trying to wrap and roll. Trust me, there was zero intent involved there.”

A Florida native, Hill played high school football at Live Oak Suwannee High in North Florida, before his college career with the UCF Knights led to the Cowboys selecting him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.