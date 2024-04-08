Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is getting run help with a productive defensive lineman out of Florida.

Defensive line coaches Sean Spencer and Tony Jerod-Eddie will add senior defensive end Joshua Celiscar from the University of Central Florida. After having a little bit of a down year in 2023, a change of scenery can be exactly what Celiscar needs to return to his 2022 form.

The 6-4 265 pounds DE was named an Honorable Mention All-ACC pick during his junior year where he had three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

With the spring portal opening soon expect more names to flow in and out of College Station as players start to key in on where they might fall on the roster. No doubt Elko is keeping his ear to the portal streets looking for ways to improve his team.

https://twitter.com/CeliscarJoshua/status/1777377406967267643

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Former UCF DL Joshua Celiscar will transfer to Texas A&M