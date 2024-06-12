Former UC Santa Barbara guard Ajay Mitchell reveals his biggest strengths ahead of draft

Former UC Santa Barbara junior Ajay Mitchell is drawing plenty of interest ahead of the 2024 NBA draft and is looking to showcase his overall game in team workouts.

Mitchell was named to the All-Big West first team after averaging 20 points, four assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals on 39.3% shooting from 3-point range. He was one of four players in the country to average at least 20 points, four assists and four rebounds.

The Belgian finished second in the conference in scoring and seventh in assists. He produced four 30-point games this past season, including a career-high 39 points on Dec. 30 in a win over UC-Riverside, which tied the program record for a single game.

Mitchell was pleased with his season on and off the court.

I grew up in Belgium. My dad played college ball and all of my siblings played college sports, so I always wanted to play college. For me, it was important to show that I could compete against bigger, stronger athletes and just show that a European kid could make it in college.

Mitchell was invited to compete in the draft combine last month in Chicago, Illinois. He averaged seven points, 4.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and one steal in two scrimmage games and also had a strong showing in the shooting drills in the event.

The 6-foot-4 guard is projected to be a second-round pick, given his offensive versatility and ability in pick-and-roll situations. The lefty is crafty in the paint and has great court vision to get his teammates involved as the lead ballhandler.

He believes those traits will translate well to the next level.

I think I can bring IQ. Obviously, make a play for myself (and) make a play for my teammates and read the game; that is one of my strengths. Then, being competitive, coming in and working hard and working hard to make my teammates better.

Mitchell has worked out with 13 teams so far in the predraft process, including the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. He will finish with 18 total workouts before the draft on June 26-27 and is enjoying the process.

“I had four (workouts) before the combine and (the rest) of them after,” Mitchell said during his visit with the Pacers on Wednesday. “It has been great. I love it. It is a fun experience. I’d rather have a lot of workouts than none, so (I’m) grateful.”

