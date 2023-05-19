Former UC AD Mike Bohn abruptly resigns at USC

AT USC Mike Bohn hired Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma as USC's new football coach in Nov. 2021.

Mike Bohn, the University of Cincinnati athletic director from 2014 to 2019 has resigned from as University of Southern California AD effective immediately. Numerous outlets reported the late Friday afternoon news, including ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Just spoke to USC AD Mike Bohn. He confirmed his resignation from USC and said both sides parted amicably. He said he loves the university and industry. Bohn said: “It’s a great time with USC’s emergence into the Big Ten for new leadership to move the program forward.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 19, 2023

Bohn cited health issues in a statement to the Los Angeles Times:

“In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future."

In a statement from Bohn to @latimessports, Bohn said, “I will always be proud of leading the program out of the most tumultuous times in the history of the profession and at USC with a restored reputation and national milestone accomplishments."



The full statement below: pic.twitter.com/p7kTTK0lYG — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) May 19, 2023

The 62-year-old Bohn leaves prior to the official entry of the USC Trojans into the Big Ten and after recent internal criticism of the USC athletic department. USC President Carol Folt had recently conducted a review of the department ahead of the upcoming move to the Big Ten.

Bohn joined the Trojans late in 2019 and made his mark with the hiring of Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. In 2021-22, he was named USC's first Football Bowl Subdivision Athletics Director of the Year. Riley coached 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Lincoln Riley, left, the new head football coach of the University of Southern California, and Athletic Director Mike Bohn, right, answer questions during a ceremony in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Bohn was also instrumental in moving the Trojans from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten. Upon departing Cincinnati's Bearcats, he brought Chief of Staff Brandon Sosna with him to USC. Sosna was an integral part of Bohn's regime there and was credited as being the "architect" of the Lincoln Riley hire. Sosna left USC to become Senior Director, Football Administration with the Detroit Lions.

While at UC, Bohn oversaw the renovations at Nippert Stadium, parted ways with Tommy Tuberville in football and hired Luke Fickell. After the departure of basketball coach Mick Cronin to UCLA, Bohn hired John Brannen from NKU. Brannen has since been replaced by Wes Miller by current AD John Cunningham and Scott Satterfield now runs the football show at Nippert after Fickell's move to Madison, Wisconsin for the Badgers.

John Brannen is introduced as men's basketball head coach at the University of Cincinnati, right, along side Director of Athletics Mike Bohn, Monday, April 15, 2019. Bohn would leave seven months later and Brannen would be dismissed by current AD John Cunningham.

In addition to Cincinnati's Bearcats, Bohn served as AD at Colorado, San Diego State and Idaho during his 40-year career.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Citing health concerns, former UC AD Mike Bohn resigns from USC