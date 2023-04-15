Former Tulsa OL Jaden Muskrat receives Auburn offer

The spring window of the transfer portal officially opened on Saturday, and Auburn is already busy reaching out to potential suitors.

The day began with wide receiver Tar'varish Dawson re-entering the transfer portal, becoming the second player to announce their intent to enter the portal, joining Jeffrey M'ba.

On the flip side, a former Tulsa offensive lineman announced Saturday that he had received an offer from Auburn.

Jaden Muskrat, a rising junior from Bentonville, Arkansas, has received an offer from Auburn, becoming the second former Tulsa offensive lineman to hear from the Tigers. The first, Dillon Wade, followed his former head coach, Philip Montgomery, to the Plains during the winter transfer portal window.

According to Pro Football Focus, Muskrat played 848 snaps last season primarily at right tackle, opposite Wade. He allowed just three sacks and four quarterback hits in 2022.

Auburn has added three talented, experienced linemen through the transfer portal in Wade, Avery Jones, and Gunner Britton. If the Tigers were able to add Muskrat, it would allow for more opportunities for the offensive backfield to do damage this season.

