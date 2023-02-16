Former Tulane coach Curtis Johnson replaces Kevin Sumlin as head coach of USFL’s Houston Gamblers

The XFL returns on Saturday. The USFL comes back in April.

When the USFL returns, former Tulane coach Curtis Johnson will be leading the Houston Gamblers. The USFL recently announced that Johnson will replace Kevin Sumlin.

“We’re very excited for Coach Johnson to bring his 35 years of experience improving players at the professional and collegiate levels to the USFL family as the new Houston Gamblers Head Coach,” USFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a release. “Coach Johnson has been on the USFL head coach radar, so when Coach Sumlin recently informed us that he would be stepping down, I immediately called Curtis. We’re thrilled that he enthusiastically embraced the challenge to be the Gamblers Head Coach. As a former assistant coach for the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints team, Coach Johnson knows what it takes to build a winner, so Houston fans should be excited about the brand of football he will bring to the USFL.”

Johnson, 61, also has worked for the Bears, along with multiple college programs.

The release didn’t explain the reason for Sumlin’s apparent resignation.

