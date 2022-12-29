Former Tulane coach Bernie Bierman could be the greatest CFB coach no one knows about

When the turn of phrase “The greatest X no one knows about” is used, a lot of people might think that’s hyperbole and embellishment.

Come on: A lot of people know about X. To be sure, “no one” is a bit of embellishment. However, the larger point being made is that a really excellent professional or craftsman is known by a lot fewer people than he should be. A person who is elite in his profession and has achieved very richly on a larger, historical level is known by few members of younger generations of human beings.

Before we dip into sports, let’s take some non-sports examples of people who achieved on a remarkable scale in life but are not household names for younger generations of Americans:

Wright Patman.

Dorothy Day.

Marriner Eccles. (Yes, this is the guy whose name is on the Utah Utes’ football stadium, for reasons other than football.)

If you’re a younger person and don’t know who those people were, it’s not your fault at all. No one taught you about them. You had no control over that.

Yet, it is important that you know about those people. We should all try to keep the memory alive of important Americans and world citizens who did significant things in their lives.

You might wonder what Patman, Day, and Eccles have in common. Here’s one answer: They were all very prominent and active in the 1930s. Why mention the 1930s?

That’s when USC and Tulane met in the Rose Bowl, guided by two of the greatest and most successful coaches in college football history.

This leads us back to the “Greatest X no one knows about.”

USC fans know all about Howard Jones, the patriarch of the Trojan football program and the man who first made USC football a national household name. USC fans might not know about the Tulane coach who opposed Jones and the Trojans in the 1932 Rose Bowl.

Bernie Bierman, who coached against Jones 91 years ago in the first and most important USC-Tulane game ever played, really could be the “Greatest college football coach no one knows about.”

Story continues

Let’s tell his story, so that younger college football fans will know about him and pass that story down to their children and grandchildren:

PILES OF NATIONAL TITLES

This served as Michigan’s only loss that season. Minnesota went on to win a fourth national championship under Bernie Bierman and fifth overall. https://t.co/OH9UF2heBX — Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson) November 9, 2020

SHORT VIDEO

Video: Here’s a montage the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has for #Gophers’ coach Bernie Bierman, who won five National Championships in 16 years at Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/pclOQV6WSt — Andy Greder (@andygreder) August 27, 2019

INNOVATION

The Buck Lateral Series was invented by legendary Minnesota coach Bernie Bierman early in his career while at Montana (1919-1921). Here, Tulane is pictured running the series under Bierman in the 1932 Rose Bowl. The next fall, Bierman returned to his alma mater Golden Gophers. pic.twitter.com/SxDIsT7pfJ — Fear The Wing™ (@FearTheWing) February 7, 2020

7 BIG TEN TITLES

104 days to go for Minnesota Golden Gophers Football season opener. 104 years ago 1915 Minnesota Golden Gophers finished season 6-0-1 winning Conf & National Championships. H-Back Bernie Bierman led Gophers and later coached MN to 5 National titles & 7 Big Ten Championships. pic.twitter.com/K06OhyVe6w — Greg Flugaur (@flugempire) May 17, 2019

MORE HONORS

Bernie Bierman was named #B1GMOH100 recipient in 1916, the second year of the award. http://t.co/UWpBljWG3O pic.twitter.com/5bkrdyHSxg — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 16, 2014

CONTEXTUAL COMPARISON

Under Bernie Bierman in the 1930s/pre-WWII, Gophers were comparable to Bama today. Iowa-Minnesota game in 1960 was the first 1-2 matchup in B1G history and first major game nationally involving two African-American starting QBs. But Minnesota lost momentum with Vikings arrival. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) September 2, 2022

AUTHOR

81 days to go until Minnesota Golden Gophers Football season opener. 81 years ago 1938 Minnesota Golden Gophers finished 6-2 and won Big Ten Championship. Team was led by All American Guard Frank Twedell and All Big Ten QB Wilbur Moore. Pictured: HC Bernie Bierman’s Book pic.twitter.com/29o31dEGzI — Greg Flugaur (@flugempire) June 9, 2019

ONLY THE GREATS DO THIS

Tressel joins MICH's Bo Schembechler (8 in 10) and MINN's Bernie Bierman as third Big Ten coach to win 7 titles in first 10 years. — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 27, 2010

DYNASTY

ON THE JOB

It’s like Bernie Bierman and Bud Wilkinson are back in Minnesota clobbering the competition. Gophers are throttling Colorado, 49-0, and it’s not even that close. #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/djHoTBObLi — Mark Schipper – 5th Down CFB (@5thDownCFB) September 17, 2022

TRADITIONS

In the 1930s, #Gophers head coach Bernie Bierman created a tradition – "passing the torch" to Minnesota's new football captains at Northrop Auditorium. Here is a photo from 1935, via Minnesota Historical Society records: pic.twitter.com/qdRnjBvWbT — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) July 1, 2022

PLAYING DAYS

• 103 years ago today, in his last game as a @GopherFootball player, Bernie Bierman scored two touchdowns and intercepted four Wisconsin passes in a 20-3 Minnesota victory. — Mike Pearson (@Spartifacts2022) November 21, 2018

STRANGE BUT TRUE

The Minnesota hasn’t been 9-0 since 1904 stat is fun and completely true but since then Minnesota won four national championships at 8-0. Poor Bernie Bierman, always overlooked — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) November 10, 2019

ON THE FIELD

#TBT Legendary Bernie Bierman. Career record 93-35-6 w/ #Gophers. Won national championships in 1934, 1935 and 1936. pic.twitter.com/nCb8683AyZ — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) May 29, 2014

COACH OF THE DECADE

GOLDEN

Some golden trivia for your Tuesday. Who was the Minnesota media personality who made the first reference to "The Golden Gophers", talking about Bernie Bierman's all-gold uniformed team? — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) August 4, 2020

THE NUMBERS

When #Alabama finishes off this #CFBNationalChampionship, here will be the coaches with the most national titles in history: Nick Saban — 7

Bear Bryant — 6

Woody Hayes — 5

Bernie Bierman — 5 — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 12, 2021

PHOTO

my favorite Bernie Bierman photo. pic.twitter.com/NLbWOm6Wlz — Dave Johnson (@DJohnson_97) November 25, 2017

DRAMA

In 1936 @GopherFootball took a West Coast road trip that included:

🚂 6(!) days on a train

🌬️ A dust storm

🔥 The team hotel burning down

🏆 A #natty building win Don't believe it? Check out today's TDG #TBT!

⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/JkMoPD2z6P — The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) September 5, 2019

FUN FACT

Miss. State and Montana about to tip in hoops, which leads to this: CFB Hall of Famer Bernie Bierman served as head football and basketball coach at both these schools. He later won 5 National Titles as FB coach at Minnesota. If only Bernie had stayed… https://t.co/mnMuqRJMvz — Charlie Winfield (@charliewinfield) November 13, 2021

REMEMBER: PETE CARROLL WAS A BUD GRANT DISCIPLE

A letter written to Bud Grant 50 yrs ago by former @GopherSports Coach Bernie Bierman predicted success w/ #Vikingshttps://t.co/3PxfgDRMoc pic.twitter.com/ud7GFiIMgQ — Lindsey Young (@LindseyMNSports) March 10, 2017

OLDER PHOTO

An often forgotten UM @cfbhall member is former #GrizFB & #GrizHoops coach Bernie Bierman (1919-1921), who would go on to win 5 national championships at Minnesota. His Grizzlies picked up the program’s only win over Washington & beat (now) Carroll 133-0 in 1920.#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/zrx2hNYdKT — Eric Taber (@erictaber) December 1, 2018

TULANE MEMORIES

Bernie Bierman at Tulane, by Feg Murray, Dec 1931 (Feg would go on to illustrate the Hollywood themed Seein Stars cartoons) pic.twitter.com/fcpMI0y0oy — OldRabbleLore (@OldRabbleLore) May 22, 2022

IN THE PAPERS

Minnesota: Bernie Bierman by Jack Sords & Bruce Smith, Heisman Trophy 1941, by Pap (Tom Paprocki) pic.twitter.com/BO9GpikoYT — OldRabbleLore (@OldRabbleLore) December 15, 2022

FINAL NOTE

When Bernie Bierman coached against USC’s Howard Jones in the 1932 Rose Bowl, both men had yet to win a national championship. Yet, in the course of time, both men won a combined eight national titles as a conservative estimate. If you count Jones’ 1909 Yale and 1921 Iowa teams as national champions, the two coaches combined for 10 national championships.

The 1932 USC-Tulane Rose Bowl — it could reasonably be argued — featured one of the two or three greatest coaching matchups in the history of college football if measured solely by the combined national championships eventually won by both men.

The others: Bear Bryant versus Woody Hayes in the 1978 Sugar Bowl won by Alabama over Ohio State. Bryant won six national titles, Hayes five.

Nick Saban versus Urban Meyer in the 2015 Sugar Bowl, the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinals: Saban has seven national titles, Meyer three.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire