Former Trojan QB Cody Kessler names top QBs in the nation

Commentator Cody Kessler listed the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12 this season.

Cody Kessler’s top quarterback list includes USC’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington State’s Cam Ward.

Kessler entered the NFL back in 2016 as the Cleveland Browns’ third-round pick out of USC. He lasted just two seasons with the Browns before getting traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

Kessler started four games for the Jags that season but was released the following year. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did not make the team’s final roster.

In 17 regular season games (12 of which he started), Kessler has a career completion percentage of 64.2, and has thrown for eight touchdowns against five interceptions. His career quarterback rating is 83.7, but he has just a 2-10 record as a starter.

At USC Kessler was underrated in his career. He threw for more than 10,000 yards in his career and never had a single-season completion percentage less than 65.4, despite playing for multiple head coaches during his tenure. His career passer rating was 156.4.

TROJAN FAMILY WE HAVE 1 MORE DAY UNTIL THE LAST PAC 12 MATCHUP VS COLORADO‼️⌚️🕶️ In 2015, Cody Kessler threw for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns & Juju Smith-Schuster had 66 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. USC beat Colorado 27-24. #FightOn ✌🏿@uscfb pic.twitter.com/ssK4z4EsZK — 🚌 💰 (@916Trojan) September 29, 2023

*

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire