Former Trojan Mark Sanchez discusses the problems with USC’s defense

Against Utah, Alex Grinch didn’t notice that the Utes had a wheel route in their playbook. Against Washington, the USC defense allowed well over 200 rushing yards, most of them before contact. Against Cal on October 28, USC’s defense wasn’t ready to play.

One week after another, humiliations and embarrassments piled up for Alex Grinch.

After the Cal game, we noted that “Grinch has to be gone as USC defensive coordinator after the Trojan defense allowed 28 points in the first 21 minutes of Saturday’s game against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley. Soft. Unprepared. Powerless. Outclassed. These and similar words properly apply to a USC defense that was shredded by Cal’s star running back, Jaydn Ott, and backup quarterback Fernando Mendoza.”

Just what went wrong with the USC defense? Just what happened which made the firing of Alex Grinch inevitable and, ultimately, the only choice for Lincoln Riley? People want answers. Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez, now a television analyst, offered commentary and analysis:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire