Former Trojan Jude Wolfe commits to San Diego State, will join former Colorado OC Sean Lewis

USC tight end Jude Wolfe announced last month that he was entering the transfer portal and leaving the program after five seasons.

“I would like to start by thanking all of my head coaches, position coaches, and teammates I’ve worked with over the last five years,” he wrote in a post shared on social media. “Thank you to all of the medical, training, and strength staff for providing me with excellent care and getting my health back to 100%.

“I am forever grateful to The University of Southern California for giving me the opportunity to earn both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree.”

Jude Wolfe has now made the decision that he will be playing for San Diego State. Former Deion Sanders assistant Sean Lewis left Colorado to take the Aztecs’ open head coaching position. Wolfe found a good landing spot, since Lewis is highly regarded in the industry as a sharp offensive mind.

This past season, Wolfe made 11 appearances, brought in two receptions for five yards, and scored his first career touchdown in USC’s win over Colorado on Sept. 30.

In his five-year run, Wolfe was injured a lot. In his career he had 33 appearances, 12 receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Wolfe played high school football at Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 209 overall recruit and the fifth-best tight end in the country.

San Diego State is preparing for its first season under Sean Lewis. Longtime SDSU head coach Brady Hoke retired at the end of the 2023 season. The Aztecs finished 4-8 this past season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire