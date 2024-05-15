Former Trojan John Jackson III signs with Bears after rookie minicamp

John Jackson III was one of six players who participated in last week’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis to sign a contract with the Chicago Bears, the team announced Monday. Jackson led Nevada in catches last season after spending four seasons at USC. With the Trojans, Jackson became best friends with quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick by Chicago in this year’s draft.

“Caleb is actually probably my best friend,” Jackson said last August. “One thing about him I will say because I know him on a personal level is he’s competitive. He kind of reads what people say, so he will definitely come out with a chip on his shoulder,” he said in an interview with Nevada Sports Net

Jackson III caught 35 passes for 267 yards (7.6 yards per catch) for Nevada in 2023. During his four seasons at USC, Jackson caught five passes for 42 yards, putting his career totals at 40 catches for 309 yards (7.7 yards per catch).

Jackson’s father, John, played four seasons in the NFL, including one year with the Bears in 1996. He also spent three seasons with the Cardinals from 1990-92. Between those stints, Jackson played minor-league baseball, reaching the Triple-A level with the Angels and Twins organizations.

“I’m excited for him and this opportunity,” Williams said Friday when asked about Jackson. “We’ve been working hard trying to dig into the playbook and things like that because he’s in a situation where he’s coming in here trying out. Just getting in here working hard, getting after it.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire