Former Trojan Jason Rodriguez is heading to Nevada

Jason Rodriguez has found a new place to play college football. The transfer from USC has thought a lot about his next move, and his journey has not been smooth, easy or linear. A former four-star recruit, Rodriguez initially announced his retirement in January, writing, “It dampens my heart to say that the time has come for me to proudly hang my helmet and leave the great game of football. Serving USC has been an incredibly fun and exciting experience.”

A change of heart and career path have led Rodriguez in a different direction. Rodriguez unretired. Then he entered the transfer portal. Now he has picked a new school. The former Trojan is going to Nevada to join the Wolf Pack. Rodriguez, who earned his degree from USC, will have two seasons of eligibility at Nevada, starting in 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Rodriguez started out as an offensive tackle before moving inside to guard at USC, but he struggled to crack the two-deep rotation. He saw action in just six games over the course of his career with the Trojans, four coming in his freshman season in 2019. The redshirt junior, among USC’s third-team unit, played a single snap in 2022.

Rodriguez was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2019 class and an Under Armour All-America selection. He was the No. 299 overall prospect and the No. 24 offensive tackle via the 247Sports Composite. He chose USC over offers from UCLA, Florida, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Colorado.

Next chapter in the books, can’t wait to get to working on a phenomenal opportunity out in Nevada🤝🐺 #Committed #GOPACK pic.twitter.com/8VzRVwukcx — Jason_Rodriguez_ (@Bamfrod_75) June 4, 2023

