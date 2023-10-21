Former Trojan Evan Mobley receives NBA preseason recognition

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers was named to FanSided’s “25 under 25” list, the top 25 NBA players under 25 years old for the coming season.

Evan Mobley is just 22 years old but is already one of the NBA’s best defenders. Last season, he was awarded a spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team. The seven-foot and 215-pound forward has great length, agility, quick hands, and the ability to anticipate plays. He’s everything you want in a modern-day two-way forward.

Last season he averaged 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals on 55/22/67 shooting splits.

Mobley is a good complement with the Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell duo on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also works well with Jarrett Allen as his frontcourt mate. He is a great help defender, but he can impact the offensive end of the floor offensively without demanding the ball or having many plays drawn up for him. Much of what Mobley does will not show up in the box score.

it is evan mobley's time to win DPOY in 2023 pic.twitter.com/2puDUC18Ig — ben (@bjpf_) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire