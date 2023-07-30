Former Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown cracks NFL top 100

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown came in at No. 67 on NFL Network’s preseason top-100 list. It is the first time in his career he has made the list in his second season.

Coming off a career year of 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns, St. Brown was the most consistent player for the Lions last season.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who also placed in the top 100, had this to say about his relationship with Brown:

“I know what he likes. He knows the way I like to run my routes,” said St. Brown. “I’m starting to see what he sees. He’s telling me what he’s seeing, what he’s expecting. So, we’re kind of on the same page, for the most part. So, if we can just keep that up, I feel like the sky’s the limit for us.”

The Lions have a real chance to make the playoffs this season. They won’t have to deal with Aaron Rodgers in the NFC North, since Rodgers has left the Green Bay Packers to play for the New York Jets.

