Former Transylvania power duo to reunite for Marshall women’s basketball

A national championship duo is reuniting in Huntington, West Virginia.

Marshall women’s basketball head coach Juli Fulks — who enters her first season with the Herd following 10 years at DIII Transylvania University — announced the signing of former Transylvania point guard and leading scorer Maddie Kellione on Wednesday morning. Kellione arrives at Marshall as a graduate transfer out of Tennessee Tech.

“Maddie provides depth at the guard position with an ability to stretch the defense with deep 3s and an ability to create for her teammates on offense,” Fulks said in a press release.

Last season with the Golden Eagles, the 5-6 guard averaged 0.5 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals in 7.3 minutes per game over the course of 16 games after sustaining an injury during the offseason.

After missing her freshman year due to a knee injury, Kellione spent three successful seasons on the court with the Pioneers, making 77 starts in 81 games. Kellione averaged double-figure scoring in each of her three active seasons with Transy, including 15.3 points per game during the team’s historic 2022-23 campaign, during which Transy assembled a historic 33-0 season and earned its first-ever national championship. That season, Kellione was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year, a WBCA First-Team All-American, the DIII Championship Most Valuable Player and the DIII Elite 90 Award winner, which celebrates the men’s and women’s student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA in the championships across the NCAA in Divisions I, II and III. Kellione is a 1,000-point scorer.

A 2019 candidate for Miss Kentucky Basketball, the Cynthiana, Ky. native starred for Harrison County and was named the 2019 10th Region Player of the Year.

Marshall named Fulks as the ninth head coach in program history on April 12 following the departure of former head coach Kim Caldwell for Tennessee. During the 2023-24 campaign, Caldwell led Marshall to an overall record of 26-7 (17-1 Sun Belt) and punched the Herd’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a Sun Belt Tournament championship.

In addition to Kellione, Marshall has also signed 5-10 sophomore wing Blessing King from Morehead State.