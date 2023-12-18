Former transfer portal target signs with Syracuse

A former Nebraska target in the transfer portal has committed to play out east in 2024. Quarterback Kyle McCord has committed to play for the Syracuse Orange next season.

In 12 games last season, McCord led Ohio State to an 11-1 record. He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

McCord officially entered the transfer portal on December 4 after Buckeye’s head coach Ryan Day would not commit to his quarterback as the starter in the Cotton Bowl.

The former five-star recruit had visited Lincoln and shown an interest in the Cornhuskers. It’s unknown why the two sides ultimately decided to part ways, but one wonders if the recruitment of Dylan Raiola played a factor.

Syracuse will now begin the 2024 season with a new starting quarterback and head coach. Former Georgia assistant Fran Brown will be entering his first season on the job.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire