Former Trail Blazer Brandon Roy hoists third high school basketball trophy in four years

He was Rookie of the Year in 2006, a three-time NBA All-Star, and who can forget the 18-point fourth quarter in the Portland Trail Blazers miraculous comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Playoffs.

Kobe Bryant called him the hardest player to guard in the West, and he was right, Brandon Roy was special.

Roy's body, however, betrayed him. He had a lack of cartilage in his knees, causing a grinding sensation when he played, and he was warned his degenerative knees could cause him problems later in life. Unable to perform, Roy walked away from the one thing he'd always known.

But rather than dwell on a playing career that had been stripped from him far too soon, Roy decided to stay around the Seattle basketball scene, scoping out the area's best talent.

At 32, Roy officially made his return to hoops, taking the helm as head coach at Nathan Hale. He lured the Porter brothers, Michael, Jontay, and Coban, to join him. Building around that elite talent, Roy took a 3-18 team to a 29-0 overall record, a 15-0 district record and a WIAA 3A State Championship. He was awarded the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year trophy for his dominant run.

One season later, Roy returned to his alma mater to become leader of Garfield boys basketball. He led Garfield to its first Class 3A state championship since 2015, before taking a sabbatical from coaching in 2018-19 to focus on his children and himself.

Roy returned to Garfield this season with a fresh perspective and another mission: To lead his Bulldogs to a sixth-state championship in six years. In B-Roy fashion, he did.

Garfield took down Metro League rival and defending state champion O'Dea in a lopsided victory, 69-44, on Saturday night. This trophy is Brandon Roy's third in four years and second at Garfield.

Roy may have never gotten his storybook ending in the NBA, but "The Natural" is writing his own story this time around.

Former Trail Blazer Brandon Roy hoists third high school basketball trophy in four years originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest