Former Tottenham midfielder offers himself to Barcelona – report

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the areas that FC Barcelona are looking to strengthen is the midfield. The Catalans are looking for a midfield pivot in particular, someone who can contribute to the defence and also build-up attacking moves from the base of the midfield.

In this regard, several players, like Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich, and Mikel Merino, have been linked with the Blaugrana club, but there is still a high degree of uncertainty about which player will take up this position in the team next season.

In such a context, SPORT reports that another midfielder has been offered to Barcelona, whom the Catalans can sign for free. This midfielder is Tanguy Ndombele, whose contract was terminated by the Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs a few days ago.

With his contract with Spurs a thing of the past now, Ndombele is now looking for another club where he can start his career anew and recover his best level at 27 years of age.

Barcelona had already shown an interest in the midfielder back in 2020, when he was 23 years old, and was being pursued by some of the biggest clubs across Europe. However, he signed for Tottenham at that time, with the London club paying €62 million for him and making him the most expensive signing in their history.

However, this move has not gone exactly as planned for either club or the player, as Ndombele has been haunted by injuries ever since his move to England. He has suffered a total of 11 injuries in this period. The player spent his last season on loan at Galatasaray, where he made 26 appearances.

Still, one cannot deny that the midfielder can be a good option to have in a team, mainly because of his physicality and power. He can add a significant amount of muscle in the Barcelona midfield, but with his declining performances, it looks unlikely that the Catalans will accept his offer this summer.