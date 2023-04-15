Former top recruit in Colorado’s 2022 class entering transfer portal

It likely won’t compare to the chaos of December, but we should see some more Buffs throw their name into the transfer portal over the next couple of weeks with a 15-day open window opening on Saturday.

Keyshon Mills has already made his intentions clear and now another defensive back is joining him as freshman safety Dylan Dixson announced via Twitter on Friday that he’ll be looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Dixson was Colorado’s top-rated recruit in the class of 2022 and saw action in three games last season, recording three total tackles. In high school, he was also recruited by Tennessee, Houston, Florida State, Iowa and Arizona State, among others.

With Trevor Woods and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig impressing this spring, the Buffs remain strong at safety heading into 2023.

First of all, I would like to give thanks to the University of Colorado, the staff and the people of Boulder for giving me the opportunity to further my education and pursue my dreams. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility. — Dylan Dixson ⑦ (@dixson_dylan) April 14, 2023

