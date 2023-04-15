Former top recruit in Colorado’s 2022 class entering transfer portal

Jack Carlough
·1 min read

It likely won’t compare to the chaos of December, but we should see some more Buffs throw their name into the transfer portal over the next couple of weeks with a 15-day open window opening on Saturday.

Keyshon Mills has already made his intentions clear and now another defensive back is joining him as freshman safety Dylan Dixson announced via Twitter on Friday that he’ll be looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Dixson was Colorado’s top-rated recruit in the class of 2022 and saw action in three games last season, recording three total tackles. In high school, he was also recruited by Tennessee, Houston, Florida State, Iowa and Arizona State, among others.

With Trevor Woods and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig impressing this spring, the Buffs remain strong at safety heading into 2023.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

No. 1 class of 2025 running back Gideon Davidson names Colorado to top 10

Coach Prime flip watch: Multiple SEC commits attending Colorado's spring game

Colorado hosted 2024 four-star OT Styles Prescod for three days

Follow all of your favorite Mile High teams at Buffaloes Wire and Broncos Wire!

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire