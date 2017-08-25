Former top pick Vick hired as TV commentator

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will work for FOX Sports as a commentator this season and make regular appearances on FS1 studio shows (AFP Photo/Kevin C. Cox)

New York (AFP) - Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, a top draft pick whose career crashed on his conviction of charges related to dog fighting, will work for FOX Sports as a commentator this season.

The network will formally announce Sunday that Vick will serve as a studio analyst for "FOX NFL Kickoff," the show that leads into "FOX NFL Sunday," USA Today Sports reported Friday.

The 37-year-old former Falcons quarterback will also make regular appearances on FS1 studio shows as part of his new job.

"He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst," John Entz, FOX Sports president of production and executive producer, told USA Today. "He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today's current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers."

Vick told the newspaper he was "very excited" about his new gig.

Vick was the number one overall pick by Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL draft, but his tenure ended in disgrace when he was arrested for his role in a dog-fighting ring.

He spent 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy.

He returned to the league after his release and was the league's Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He started three games for the New York Jets in 2014 and three for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He didn't play last year and announced in February he was officially retiring.