Former top 100 recruit enters the transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners lost another player to the transfer portal after a former top 100 recruit in the 2021 Recruiting Class decided to enter earlier Thursday. Kelvin Gilliam has officially entered the portal.

Gilliam came in as a consensus 4-Star and was someone with a lot of promise but was never able to live up to it due to injuries. He played in 16 games in three seasons and finished with 10 tackles and .5 tackles for loss.

BREAKING: Oklahoma DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr. has entered the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 295 DL will have 2 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the ‘21 Classhttps://t.co/oQvbtwEyvA pic.twitter.com/M8D1ZuvNrO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2023

Gilliam makes the 12th Sooner to enter the transfer portal. They’ve already signed one player from the portal, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, from Michigan State.

The Sooners do have a big recruiting class coming in with 26 guys currently committed. They are also expected to bring in around eight to 10 guys in the portal to add to the roster.

