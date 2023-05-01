Former Toledo TE Jamal Turner invited to Saints and Chiefs rookie minicamps

Here’s another player who has been invited to try out at New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp, per KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson: former Toledo Rockets tight end Jamal Turner was invited to try out for both the Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs, so he may have to make a tough decision if both teams hold minicamp on the same three-day weekend (the NFL has not yet released the schedule for those workouts, which are staggered to help avoid this exact situation).

A sixth-year senior who spent most of his career blocking for one of the stronger rushing offenses in the MAC, Turner is very strong in that area of his game but lacks the agility skills and raw speed to be much of a factor as a receiving threat — he posted a mediocre 2.62 Relative Athletic Score and timed the 40-yard dash in 4.84 seconds, which is pedestrian at best by pro standards. Turner caught 29 of his 44 career receptions last season as well as 377 of his 563 total yards and 8 of his 9 touchdown catches.

Still, if he can prove he can hang with NFL talents and sustain blocks to open up rushing lanes, he’ll have a chance. That’s all undrafted rookies can ask for.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire