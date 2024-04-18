Former Toledo guard has included Texas A&M as a potential transfer destination

Texas A&M basketball finished the 2024 season on a high note despite losing to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Buzz Williams has now led the Aggies to back-to-back trips to the big dance for the first time in his tenure with the program.

However, several departures have left holes in the roster entering the offseason, led by veteran guard Tyrece Radford after four productive seasons. Even though incoming senior guard Manny Obaseki's vast improvement at the end of the year should be counted on going forward, adding another reliable offense threat in the backcourt with Wade Taylor IV is necessary.

Another key addition could be coming soon, as it has been confirmed by On3's Joe Tipton that Toledo guard Ra'Heim Moss, who recently entered the transfer portal, has narrowed down his future options to Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

During his 2023 junior season, Moss, who stands at 6-4 and 205 pounds, led the Rockets with 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He shot 46% from the field but just 30% from beyond the arc.

