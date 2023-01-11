Former Titans WR Dez Fitzpatrick signs futures/reserve contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick has officially found a new home for the new league year.

The Louisville product was amongst several others who signed a reserve/future deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This deal will give the young wideout the opportunity to compete for a roster spot this upcoming offseason and preseason.

Fitzpatrick is infamously known as one of Jon Robinson’s biggest flops. Not only did the Titans’ former general manager trade up to the top of the fourth round for the young wideout, but Robinson also passed on eventual star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the process, who ultimately went just a few picks later to Detroit.

St.Brown went on to finish the year as Pro Football Focus’ second highest-graded wide receiver. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick is already joining his second team in three years.

In total, the fourth-round wideout played in just five games over two seasons in Tennessee, tallying five catches for 49 yards and one touchdown.

