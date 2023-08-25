Former Titans OLB Zach McCloud signs with Cardinals

Former Tennessee Titans executive and current Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort continues bringing in former Titans players.

McCloud, who was waived by the Titans last week when the team inked defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour, has signed a deal to play in the desert.

Our friends over at Cards Wire note that McCloud is likely just helping out for Arizona’s final preseason game, as the team is expected to miss several players at the position on Saturday.

McCloud was signed to Tennessee’s practice squad in December but never got into a game. He was then brought back on a futures deal this offseason but always figured to be on the outside looking in for a roster spot before being waived.

Prior to his stint in Nashville, McCloud was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, and he also spent time on the practice squad of the Denver Broncos.

