Former Titans OL Michael Roos shares great story about Steve McNair

Valentine’s Day is one people share with that special someone in their life, but for Tennessee Titans fans it’s also a day to remember the late, great Steve McNair, who was born on that date 48 years ago.

We saw a lot of people share their memories of McNair on his birthday on Sunday, but perhaps none were better than that of his former teammate and Titans offensive lineman, Michael Roos.

Roos told a story about how McNair gave up his seat for him when he was a rookie in his first team meeting back in 2005, which we would venture to guess is a rare occurrence on most NFL teams.

Until that day, it was a seat that only McNair had sat in since the facility opened, and it’s something Roos has clearly never forgotten.

“As a rookie walking into my 1st team mtng trying to figure out where I can sit among all the older vets McNair gave me his seat,” Roos tweeted “His back was hurting so he sat on the steps. He was the only player to ever sit in that seat from the day the facility was built til that day!! Legend!”

This is a perfect example of the selflessness of McNair. He was as great of a teammate as he was a football player, and his legacy will forever be cemented because of both of those things.

Gone but never, ever forgotten. Rest in peace, Air McNair.

