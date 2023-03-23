Former Titans LB Dylan Cole signing with Bears

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker and special teams ace Dylan Cole will reportedly be switching addresses in 2023.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are set to sign Cole, who was brought in for a visit on Wednesday, according to the league’s transactions wire. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cole is now the third former Titan to leave for the Windy City this offseason, with Chicago signing both right guard Nate Davis and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, also.

Cole was a very good special teamer for the Titans. The speed at which he played was fun to watch, and he was good for a big hit on what seemed like a weekly basis.

The problem for Cole was that he was pushed into a bigger role on defense in 2022, where he was exposed. Still, there’s no denying that the 28-year-old gave it everything he had and was a positive addition for the Titans when serving in the role he was originally meant for.

The #Bears are signing former #Titans LB and special teamer Dylan Cole, source said, after his visit yesterday. He had 8 starts and 64 tackles in Tennessee last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2023

More!

Poll: Should the Titans pursue Lamar Jackson? Titans free-agent DL Mario Edwards visits Seahawks Titans free-agent LB Dylan Cole visits Bears

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire