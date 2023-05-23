Former Titans GM Jon Robinson resurfaces at Buccaneers OTAs

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was in attendance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ organized team activities on Tuesday.

As far as I can tell, this is the first time Robinson has resurfaced since he was fired by the Titans last December following the beatdown at the hands of A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Robinson has connections to Tampa Bay, where he served as director of player personnel from 2013-15, and he worked with current Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht, in the same span.

Greg Auman of The Athletic provided a picture of Robinson at the session, albeit one of his back. He can be seen on the right in the photo below.

Former Titans general manager Jon Robinson is here at Bucs OTA workout, hanging out with Jason Licht, who he worked with here before going to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/cOY18lQWVP — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 23, 2023

There is no indication Robinson, who wasn’t donning Bucs colors during his visit, is taking a job with the team, but this could be his first step toward getting back into the game in some form or fashion.

