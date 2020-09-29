Former Titans DT Albert Haynesworth arrested on domestic assault charge

Albert Haynesworth, former defensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, was arrested in Tennessee on Monday and charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Haynesworth, 39, was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. The ex-girlfriend told the Cleveland, Tennessee, police department that Haynesworth made threats to physically harm her and her boyfriend over the phone, and then drove two and a half hours from his home in Franklin, Tennessee, to confront them.

Once Haynesworth arrived, the ex-girlfriend said that he began yelling and cursing at them. She called the police, who arrested Haynesworth when he refused to calm down. According to police, no physical assault was reported.

Former Titans DE Albert Haynesworth was arrested on Monday and charged with domestic assault. (Marc Serota/Getty Images) More

ESPN reported that Haynesworth is no longer in custody. There is no information available on bail or any future court appearances related to the charges.

Haynesworth, the No. 15 overall draft pick in 2002, played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He spent most of them with the Titans, and was chosen as an All-Pro twice in his career. He’s also been in legal trouble before, most notably in 2009 when he was indicted on traffic charges stemming from a 2008 car crash. While driving his car at dangerously high speeds, he attempted to pass another driver. He crashed into the other car, which collided with a concrete median. The driver was seriously injured and was unable to move without the aid of a walker or wheelchair.

Haynesworth revealed that he had kidney failure in 2019, and has been on dialysis. He is in need of a transplant, but has yet to receive one.

