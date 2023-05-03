Former Titans DL Amani Bledsoe suspended again

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has been suspended by the league for the second time in his career.

According to the league’s transactions wire, Bledsoe, who is a free agent, has been suspended for the first 17 weeks of the 2023 campaign for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

This is the second PED-related suspension Bledsoe has received in as many years, with the previous one coming in 2022, which led to a six-game ban.

The Oklahoma product was an undrafted free agent signing of the Titans in 2019 and has spent multiple stints with the team since. He appeared in five games for Tennessee in 2021 but has not played in a contest since.

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and was on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. He was signed to a futures contract by the Falcons this offseason but was waived last month.

