Former Titans DB Lonnie Johnson set for visit with Seahawks

Tennessee Titans free-agent defensive back Lonnie Johnson is exploring the market, with the veteran set to make a stop in Seattle to visit the Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Johnson and the Seahawks are having a free-agent meeting on Thursday. This is the first known interest Johnson has received since officially becoming a free agent on Wednesday.

Johnson was originally acquired in 2022 via waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared in 12 games for Tennessee, whose secondary was riddled with injuries. He didn’t make a start, though, and had 11 tackles.

In an article predicting the fates of Tennessee’s defensive free agents, we pegged Johnson as someone the Titans would bring back, but that was a guess more than anything else. Johnson is very much a “meh” player.

Free-agent DB Lonnie Johnson, the Texans 2019 second-round pick, is visiting the Seahawks today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

To keep up with all of the latest Titans free-agent news, including signings, trades, cuts and rumors, follow along with our tracker, which is updated regularly.

More!

Titans free-agent target Denzel Perryman visiting Texans Titans officially released Bud Dupree on Wednesday Contract details for Titans’ new LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire