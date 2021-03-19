Former Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson to have free agent visit with Eagles on Monday
Former Titans’ CB Adoree’ Jackson’s plan is to go to NY on Sunday night to meet Monday with the Giants before going to Philadelphia on Monday night to meet with the Eagles.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles will in-fact have a free-agent visit from Adoree’ Jackson, as Adam Schefter confirmed a Josina Anderson report that the former Tennessee Titans cornerback will visit the Eagles on Monday after meeting with the Giants.
Jackson was released by the Titans last week after the former No. 18 overall pick missed 13 games for Tennessee last season while battling a knee injury.
Jackson would give the Eagles depth at cornerback as well as a serviceable return guy.
