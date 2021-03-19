Former Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson arranging a free agent visit with the Eagles?

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles have a glaring need at the cornerback position and former Titans first-round pick, Adoree’ Jackson is looking for a new home.

Jackson is set for a free-agent visit with the New York Giants, and Josina Anderson is reporting that the speedster could set aside time to meet with the Eagles as well.

Jackson was released by the Titans last week after the former No. 18 overall pick missed 13 games for Tennessee last season while battling a knee injury.

List

How the Patriots spending spree at the TE position will impact Zach Ertz

Related

Did JuJu Smith-Schuster turn down a multi-year deal from Eagles to re-sign with Steelers?

Eagles GM willing to trade everything for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

Lane Johnson's Eagles' salary for 2022 now guaranteed

Former Eagles punter Cameron Johnston agrees to a 3-year, $8 million deal with the Texans

Andrew Adams contract with Eagles will pay him $1.1M in 2021

Recommended Stories