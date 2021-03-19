Former Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson arranging a free agent visit with the Eagles?
I'm told that former #Titans CB Adoree Jackson is currently discussing visiting with the #Giants on Sunday, and potentially the #Eagles after that, per source. Jackson, like a good son, is trying to work around his mom's birthday. We'll see if that timeline gets pushed some.
— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2021
The Eagles have a glaring need at the cornerback position and former Titans first-round pick, Adoree’ Jackson is looking for a new home.
Jackson is set for a free-agent visit with the New York Giants, and Josina Anderson is reporting that the speedster could set aside time to meet with the Eagles as well.
Jackson was released by the Titans last week after the former No. 18 overall pick missed 13 games for Tennessee last season while battling a knee injury.
