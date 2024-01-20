Former Tigers rank high on ESPN’s transfer portal rankings

The transfer portal has become a massive piece of what college football is today and it is something that no team can avoid. Whether you’re as big of a program as an Alabama or as small as an Akron (sorry, Akron), the portal will effect your team in one way or another.

For the Clemson football program, it is far less about what they bring in and ultimately about what they lose. The Tigers are one of the least active transfer portal teams in college football, but that doesn’t mean they don’t lose players to it. We’ve seen some great players depart in the transfer portal, with more coming this season.

ESPN recently ranked the top 75 transfer portal players ($$$), with multiple former Tigers making the list. Here is each of those Tigers and what writer Tom VanHaaren had to say about them.

Position: Quarterback

Rank: No.14

What VanHaaren had to say:

Uiagalelei was a highly coveted prospect out of high school in 2020, as he chose Clemson and sat for his freshman season behind Trevor Lawrence before taking over the job in 2021, when he had more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9). He had an up-and-down 2022 season, too, throwing for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while seeing freshman Cade Klubnik worked into the offense.

Uiagalelei had a more consistent 2023 season after transferring to Oregon State, throwing for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Position: Safety

Rank: No.24

What VanHaaren had to say:

Mukuba played in 13 games in 2021, accounting for 47 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack and was named the ACC defensive rookie of the year. He improved on those numbers in 2022, with 54 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. He played in 10 games this past season and while his numbers were a bit down, he did deal with an injury during the season. He’s a veteran safety who has performed well in a top defense and has already received offers from Oregon, Ole Miss and Arizona State.

Toriano Pride Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Rank: No.42

What VanHaaren had to say:

Pride was the No. 150 prospect overall in the 2022 class out of East Saint Louis, Illinois. He played in 14 games his freshman season in 2022 and finished the year with 22 total tackles, one sack, one interception and five pass breakups. He played in 12 games this season and had just 14 tackles and four pass breakups.

