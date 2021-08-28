Former Tigers OT La’el Collins dealing with yet another injury

Just last week former LSU Tigers offensive tackle La’el Collins left practice with what was described as a neck/shoulder injury. He would return to the lineup to play in the Dallas Cowboys preseason game against Houston Texans. In that game, Collins would play in 19 offensive snaps. It appeared that he was once again healthy.

Ahead of the final preseason game of the year for Dallas against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it appears that La’el Collins is once again dealing with an injury.

La’el Collins left practice today with a stinger, a source tells @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 27, 2021

After dealing with stiffness in his neck and shoulder area, a stinger seems like a less than stellar situation for the former undrafted free agent. Collins missed all of last season after needing hip surgery. The Cowboys had to use multiple players at right tackle and none of which seemed up to the challenge in 2020.

La’el also missed time in 2016 as well when he needed surgery to fix ligament damage in his right big toe. If he is going to miss time in 2021, the Cowboys might find themselves in a precarious position once again.