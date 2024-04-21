Former Tigers F Jonathan Pierre announces transfer to Belmont

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After one season with the Memphis Tigers, junior forward Jonathan Pierre is heading to Nashville to play for Belmont University.

Pierre entered the transfer portal on March 18.

After over a month in the portal, he announced on Sunday that he’d be playing for the Belmont Bears in a post on Instagram.

During the 2023-2024 season, Pierre appeared in 19 games with the Tigers and made one start. He averaged 1.8 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He shot 37.5 percent from the field.

Prior to coming to Memphis, Pierre spent two seasons at Nova Southeastern where he helped guide the team to a 36-0 record and a Division II National Championship in 2023.

