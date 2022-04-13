Former Tigers defensive back signs deal with the Indianapolis Colts

On Tuesday, former Auburn defensive back Brandon King inked a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

After going undrafted in 2015, King signed with the New England Patriots. The Alabama native spent seven seasons in Foxborough. Although he hasn’t played exclusively at outside linebacker, King has seen significant playing time on special teams. Throughout the course of his career, he has also won two super bowls with the Patriots.

King spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas. He garnered interest from multiple programs over his two years at the junior college level. Schools like Arizona State, Ole Miss, Memphis, and Texas Tech all offered the three-star. Ultimately, it was Auburn that stood out the most. In his time on the Plains, he recorded 19 total tackles and one fumble recovery. After playing defensive back at Auburn, he made the transition to outside linebacker at the professional level.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Now, he joins a Colts team that is certainly trending in the right direction. Xavier Rhodes, who started at cornerback, will not be returning to the team in 2022 as he became a free agent. They will also lose a key contributor in Rock Ya-Sin. It is very possible that the Colts will move King back to his old spot at cornerback. It could give him a way to see more playing time. Linebackers Bobby Okereke and Darius Leonard led the team in tackles last season. For longevity with the Colts, his best option is to play cornerback more than likely.

We will definitely be able to see how Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and special teams coach Raymond Ventrone plan to implement King into their gameplan. The change of scenery may change a lot of things for King’s professional career. We certainly hope that everything pans out for him.

