Former Tigers Blake Watson, Jaylon Allen signs with Denver Broncos as UDFA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tigers Blake Watson and Jaylon Allen are headed to Denver after signing with the Broncos as undrafted free agents, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Watson is signing a deal that includes a $250,000 salary guarantee and a $25,000 signing bonus.

Watson, a redshirt senior running back, transferred to the University of Memphis ahead of the 2023 season, from Old Dominion.

In 13 games, he had 192 carries for 1,152 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions for 480 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

His 17 touchdowns from scrimmage were the eighth most in the nation. His 1,637 scrimmage yards rank sixth all-time in Memphis’ single-season history.

His efforts earned him a first team All-AAC honors.

Allen is signing a deal that includes a $110,000 salary guarantee and a $10,000 signing bonus.

Allen, a fifth-year senior defensive lineman, has been with the Tigers since 2019.

In five seasons with the team, Allen amassed 150 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

In 2023, he was named a second team All-AAC selection.

