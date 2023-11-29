Former Tiger takes shots at South Carolina

When Clemson took down their rivals 16-7 last Saturday on the road, they ended South Carolina’s season as the Gamecocks finished with a 5-7 record and failed to earn eligibility for a bowl game.

Former Clemson player Harold “Dutch” Coleman let his feelings about the Gamecocks be known, roasting South Carolina for another year of not being bowl-eligible. Shots have been fired, and Coleman completely recognizes this.

This will seem like a shot at our rival, & while it’s definitely a shot at them, no question about that, & with all certainty & intent, it’s still a general statement. It’s pretty hard to consistently not be bowl eligible. Maybe once. But all the time?

This rivalry means something, even with players who have long departed from the program. Clemson will participate in their 25th straight bowl game while the Gamecocks are looking toward next season.

