Former Tiger standout expected to join coaching staff at South Alabama

The coaching tree of former Auburn football players is continuing to extend its branches.

The latest Auburn football alumni to join the FBS coaching ranks is a former standout under Gus Malzahn, Tre Williams.

According to FootballScoop.com, Williams is set to join Kane Wommack’s staff at South Alabama as the Jaguars’ special team coordinator. Although there is no deal in place yet, Football Scoop’s sources reveal that there is heavy smoke toward’s the rumor.

Williams has spent the last few years coaching high school football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, as well as serving as a graduate assistant under his former head coach at UCF. He earned his first full-time coaching job at Arkansas-Monticello, a Division II program, coaching linebackers and special teams.

As a player for Auburn from 2014-17, Williams recorded 188 total tackles, 10.0 being for loss. In 2017, he was named an All-SEC second-team selection after making 50 stops and 2.5 sacks.

Williams, a Mobile native, joins a rather growing list of former Tigers who are now coaching at the Division I level, including Jonathan Wallace (Kansas), kam martin (UCF), and Deshaun Davis (North Alabama).

