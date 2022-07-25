Former Tiger signs with Yankees

A former Clemson pitcher has officially inked his name into the MLB. Left-handed pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert announced via social media on Monday that he had officially signed with the New York Yankees.

Gilbert was drafted in the 13th round (No. 400 overall pick) by the New York Yankees on the third and final day of the 2022 MLB Draft last week, becoming one of three Tigers to be drafted following the 2022 season. The Charleston, S.C. native was the first Clemson player drafted by the Yankees since Brody Koerner in 2015.

Gilbert, who primarily served as a closer for the Tigers, recorded a 3.35 ERA with a 9-8 record, 122 strikeouts, three saves, a .242 opponents’ batting average, and 39 walks in 55 game appearances (5 starts) in his three seasons with the Tigers.

Pen to paper. ✍🏼

Very excited to officially be a @Yankees! pic.twitter.com/wJip2fsn1z — Geoffrey Gilbert (@gegilbert19) July 25, 2022

