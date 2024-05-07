Former Tiger Marlon Davidson re-signs with Tennessee Titans

Former Auburn star defensive lineman and 2020 second-round pick Marlon Davidson is staying with the Tennessee Titans in 2024.

After an up-and-down start to his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons and San Fransisco 49ers, Davidson found a home in Music City last season. The former All-SEC lineman appeared in 5 games in 2023, totaling 10 tackles and a sack. Davidson earned a start in 3 of those 5 games despite opening the season on the teams’ practice squad.

Despite the Titans actively pursuing and acquiring free agents this offseason, the team is still a few years away from challenging the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and maybe the AFC South rival Houston Texans, for AFC Championship honors. This makes a short-term deal with the 25-year-old Davidson a win for both sides, as Davidson gets to prove his second-round worth while Tennessee staff works towards evaluating young talent to build a winner.

Davidson’s career numbers sit at just 39 total tackles with two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception. If the former Tiger has a solid camp in Nashville, he realistically could double those career numbers next season.

Davidson and the Titans will open up the NFL preseason in early August. The full schedule for each team across the league is expected to be released later in May.

Former Falcons second-round pick Marlon Davidson signs with Titans https://t.co/9cI9Y82965 pic.twitter.com/8uIxSw6grF — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 6, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire