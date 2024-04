MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forme Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis put in the work his rookie season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Davis was named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

During his rookie season, Davis averaged 18.7 points on 42 % shooting from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc, along with 4.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34 starts.

