Former Tiger hired by Navy as their new offensive line coach

Another former Tiger is moving on to a new program and taking the next step in their coaching career.

The Navy football program announced Wednesday that former Clemson center Jay Guillermo has joined their staff as their new offensive line coach. He moves on from Mercer and joins Tommy Laurendine, who is also on offensive line coach duties after previously coaching the full backs.

“My family and I are excited to be a part of the Navy Football family,” said Guillermo. “It is an honor to be a part of the great history and tradition that surrounds the Naval Academy. I am greatly looking forward to working with the young men here and creating a family amongst our offensive linemen that lives on and off the field. I am incredibly thankful to Coach Newberry for this opportunity.”

Please welcome new Offensive line coach Jay Guillermo to the yard!#GoNavy | #RollGoats pic.twitter.com/Gcg2VImqRL — Navy Football (@NavyFB) January 17, 2024

