Former Tiger hired as assistant coach for Group of Five program

The Gus Malzahn coaching tree continues to extend its’ branches.

kam martin, who played running back at Auburn for Malzahn from 2016-19, and later became a member of his coaching staff at UCF, has landed a coaching job with a Football Bowl Subdivision program. Martin will serve as running backs coach for newly-hired head coach G.J. Kinne at Texas State.

Martin follows Kinne from Incarnate Word, where he was the running backs coach during the 2022 season. During Martin’s time at IWU, the Cardinals went 12-2, which included a win over FBS participant Nevada. IWU running back Marcus Cooper rushed for 1,476 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Kinne says that Martin is a perfect fit for the position as running backs coach due to his success at playing the position at a high level.

“Kam is another great addition to Texas State and our coaching staff,” Kinne said in a press release. “He is Texas high school legend and great role model for our student-athletes. He knows the running back position because he played it at a high level and is a rising star in the profession.”

Martin rushed for 1,564 yards during his four-year career on the Plains, scoring eight touchdowns. He reunited with Malzahn at UCF in 2021 by joining his staff as a recruiting assistant before returning to his home state of Texas to become the running backs coach at Incarnate Word.

He joins former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis as former Malzahn players to join the coaching ranks. Davis was named the linebackers coach at North Alabama earlier this month after spending the 2022 season as a graduate assistant on Malzahn’s staff at UCF.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐬 Introducing the new running backs coach, @TeamKamMartin! #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/HmTzpgw4XX — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) December 19, 2022

